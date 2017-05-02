Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, May 02, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A frontal system will push onto the coastal sections and bring more cloud into the BC Southern Interior for Wednesday. A slight chance of showers is possible, but mostly for areas near the mountains.

With an upper ridge holding steady over our region, this weather system will weaken quickly and sunny breaks may return for some areas Wednesday afternoon or early evening. The sun will also return for Thursday.

On Friday a low pushes inland destabilizing the region opening the door to showers and/or thundershowers.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 14 to 20C

~ Duane/Wesla