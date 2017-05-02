Canada
May 2, 2017 8:02 pm
Updated: May 2, 2017 8:49 pm

Calgary firefighters rescue man from tree in Highland Park

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Calgary fire crews help rescue a man from a tree.

A A

There was some high drama for an arborist who got stuck in a tree in northwest Calgary on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Highland Park around 4:45 p.m. after reports a man was injured and couldn’t climb down from a large tree.

EMS said the man, in his early 30s, was working more than 12 metres up the tree trying to prune the top of it when it fell the wrong way and hit him.

The Calgary fire department’s high angle rescue team was called in and managed to bring him down.

The man is in stable condition but suffered an injury to his shoulder.

WATCH: Calgary fire crews help rescue a man from a tree

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
aborist
Calgary fire department
firefighters rescue man from tree
Highland Park
man rescued from tree
man stuck in tree

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News