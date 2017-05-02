IHIT investigating death of 81-year-old man on UBC campus

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating following the death of an 81-year-old man at the University of British Columbia on April 26.

According to IHIT, the UBC Mounties went to the 2200-block of Wesbrook Mall at the Hospital Purdy Pavilion after reports of a dispute.

When officers arrived they found out an elderly man had been take to hospital as his health had declined following the incident.

The 81-year-old victim died the next day and IHIT took over the investigation.

IHIT is working with Crown Counsel to review the evidence but at this time said the investigation “does not currently meet the threshold for an arrest or charge approval.”

Currently, the names of those involved have not been released since no one has been arrested and no charges have been laid.

Police consider it an isolated incident and there are no concerns relating to public safety.