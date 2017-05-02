Nunavut man shot by police posted Facebook video saying he wanted to die ‘by cops’

HALL BEACH, Nunavut – RCMP in Nunavut say a man who died following a police-involved shooting had used social media to express a desire for death at the hands of the Mounties.

Officers in the tiny community of Hall Beach got a call late Monday evening regarding someone live-streaming about wanting to die by police.

“This is how you do it. Suicide by cops,” the man said in the Facebook video, CBC reports.

They went to a home where they were allegedly confronted by a 39-year-old male with a gun.

Mounties say he posed a threat and although officers tried to negotiate with him, he ended up being shot by police and later died.

The Ottawa Police Service has been called in to do an independent investigation.