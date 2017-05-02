Canada
May 2, 2017 7:25 pm

Hamilton police forensics investigators called to Waterdown after drive-by shooting

By News Anchor  900CHML

Hamilton Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Waterdown.

Hamilton police are on the scene of a reported drive-by shooting in Waterdown.

Police have not confirmed the incident or if anyone has been hurt but a forensics truck is parked on Chesapeake Drive.

The Hamilton Fire Department responded to a “vital signs absent” call on Chesapeake Drive at Rockhaven Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

More to come.

