Hamilton police forensics investigators called to Waterdown after drive-by shooting
Hamilton police are on the scene of a reported drive-by shooting in Waterdown.
Police have not confirmed the incident or if anyone has been hurt but a forensics truck is parked on Chesapeake Drive.
The Hamilton Fire Department responded to a “vital signs absent” call on Chesapeake Drive at Rockhaven Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
More to come.
