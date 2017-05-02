Winnipeg police arrest man wanted on 2 Canada-wide warrants

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police have arrested a man who was wanted for two Canada-wide warrants.

On Monday, police released a statement saying Christopher Matthew Brass, 34, was wanted for numerous offences. Police said Brass was wanted for his role in a kidnapping and armed robbery on March 20.

Brass and several other suspects bound the hands of the male victim at gun point and robbed him. They also told the victim they would shoot him in the head, police said. The victim was eventually able to flee and contacted police.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a large police presence closed off parts of Pritchard Avenue, between McKenzie Street and McGregor Street in the North End.

The police tactical vehicle was also on scene. Witnesses told Global News officers had their weapons drawn outside a house.

Police said the situation has now been resolved and they have arrested Brass.

Situation at McKenzie & Pritchard has been resolved without incident. Christopher Brass has been taken into custody. Thx for your patience. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 2, 2017

Police said they will release more information Wednesday.