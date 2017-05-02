John Oakley Show – Tuesday May 2, 2017

On the Tuesday edition of the Oakley Show, MPs want spies watching spies; later we talk to our resident criminal lawyer about a rapist released even though he may re-offend and why millennials are at high risk for mental health issues. Listen to it again!

Liberal and NDP MPs recommend increased oversight over CSIS

Ann Cavoukian, Executive Director, Privacy & Big Data Institute – Ryerson University and Former Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario joins the Oakley show to tell us why more oversight and restricted the spy agency’s powers are necessary in light of Bill C-51

READ MORE: CSIS use of personal data troubles privacy watchdog

‘High Park Rapist’ back on streets, high risk to re-offend

Rejected several times for parole, and still considered a threat, Michael Giroux is now free and living near McGill University. We talk to criminal defense lawyer Lorne Honickman and ask if there was a way to keep Giroux in prison and if police have an obligation to let the neighbourhood know.

READ MORE: Seattle jogger who fought off her rapist sparks self-defence boom

It’s Mental Health Week – More Canadian millennials then ever are at high risk of mental health issues

A staggering 63 per cent of Canadian millennials are at “high risk” for mental health issues, according to a new Ipsos report released exclusively to Global News. Mark Henick, national director of strategic initiatives at the Canadian Mental Health Association discusses the struggles younger people are experiencing and how we can help them.

READ MORE: Why more Canadian millennials than ever are at ‘high risk’ of mental health issues

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.