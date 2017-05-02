Cutrara cheat sheet – May 2nd 2017

Should the NHL hand out a suspension in the Niskanen hit on Crosby?

Watch the hit(s) on Crosby:

Trending Topix: Take 1

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional monologue:

Chreston’s Cuts

The sound of “the big empty”

This is the scientists working with NASA’s Cassini space craft have converted information into sounds. The probe’s Radio and Plasma Wave Science instrument “detected the hits of hundreds of ring particles per second” but within the gap between the planet and the rings, or “the big empty” they found very few particles… Here’s what that information “sounds” like

Here’s what “the big empty” should sound like:

Trending Topix: Take 2

Watch the Delta pilot hit a woman in the face:

Now watch a fight break out on a Japaneses flight:

Catch Kelly live every weekday from 2-4pm