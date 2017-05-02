Over 15 cyclists sent flying in massive pile-up during NYC bike race

In moments, a cycling race in Brooklyn, New York quickly turned into chaos after a minor fall triggered a massive chain reaction pile-up, sending more than fifteen racers flying.

The women’s final of the Red Hook Crit was held Saturday night on a 1130 metre track in Brooklyn, New York. As with all criterium cycling races, the Red Hook Crit was held on a closed, confined track.

In this case, 60 riders competed in the 22-lap race in which all bikes are fixed-gear, and brakes are forbidden.

As you might imagine, this kind of race is quite dangerous for riders and can be a recipe for disaster in the wrong set of circumstances – as occurred Saturday night.

The Red Hook Crit began as an informal fixed-gear race in 2008. Now hundreds compete — including some Olympians…. — Brian White (@brwh70) May 2, 2017

Just a few minutes into the race, one cyclist’s fall triggered a massive chain reaction, sending some fifteen fast-moving cyclists flying and skidding onto the pavement.

According to Nine News, only one rider had to leave the competition to seek medical attention despite over a dozen being thrown forward from their bike.

The Red Hook criterium is no stranger to big crashes. The 2016 version of the race featured a similar all-out crash between multiple racers as well.

Luckily the race continued for all involved, allowing Colleen Guilick and runner-up Eleonore Saraivas to finish the race with times of 32 minutes, 21 seconds and 32 minutes, 22 seconds respectively.