Regina man facing drug trafficking charges after police stop vehicle without lights

A 23-year-old man from Regina has been charged with drug trafficking and impaired driving after police pulled over a vehicle early Sunday morning.

At around 1:50 a.m., a Regina police traffic safety officer heard a loud scraping sound at the corner of Arcola Street and Victoria Avenue.

The officer then saw a vehicle that had no rubber on the front wheels, as well as no front or rear lights.

The officer pulled over the vehicle in the 400 block of Victoria Avenue. Police said the driver of the car got out of the vehicle and would not listen to the officer’s repeated calls to stop and put his hands behind his back.

The male driver was then arrested for alleged impaired driving. Another officer found a backpack with narcotics in the back seat of the man’s car. Police also seized cellphones, cash and bear spray.

Albert Martin is facing nine charges, including four charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one charge each of impaired driving, breach of probation, carrying a concealed weapon (bear spray), possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and refusal to provide a breath sample.

Martin made his first court appearance Monday morning.