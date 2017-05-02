Canada
May 2, 2017
Updated: May 2, 2017 3:57 pm

Halton police search for missing Oakville boy

Police are looking for 12-year-old Bradley Parkin-Williams who went missing in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who they say was last seen walking from Eastview Public School in Oakville, Tuesday afternoon.

Bradley Parkin-Williams is described as four-foot-nine, 110 pounds, with short straight blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black/grey shirt, khaki pants and a green backpack.

Police say he is known to walk near paths and creeks in the area near the school.

In a release, police state, there are no immediate concerns for his well-being.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact the on-duty Oakville staff sergeant at 905 825-4747  ext. 2210.

