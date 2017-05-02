4 women shot in Castleridge expected to recover

The fourth and final victim who survived a shooting in Castleridge is expected to be released from hospital this week.

On April 22, four women ranging in age from their mid-20s to mid-40s were shot while at a party on Castleridge Way N.E.

Two of the women were released from hospital shortly after the shooting, one victim was released last week and another is expected to be released from hospital sometime this week, said Calgary police on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the four victims were inside a garage when someone fired off the shots from outside.

Police do not believe the women were the intended targets.

So far, there have been no arrests and there are few details about a suspect.

In February, police were called to the same area after a man was shot following a confrontation at a party.

At this time police do not know if the two shootings are connected.