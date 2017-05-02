Blogs
May 2, 2017 4:51 pm
Updated: May 2, 2017 5:02 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, May 2

By

An aerial view of the Scarborough Bluffs, located on Lake Ontario, is shown in a file photo. Two parks in the area have similar names, resulting in a push from city officials to rename one of them.

SkyF/Getty Images
Happy Tuesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 2.


Scarborough Bluffs Park may get renamed due to confusion leading to danger
Toronto writer and lawyer Jane Fairburn gives us her thoughts on the potential change.

Art exhibit cancelled: Non-Indigenous Toronto artist Amanda PL faces backlash for cultural appropriation
Amanda PL is a non-Indigenous Toronto artist who’s art is heavily influenced by Indigenous art. Aylan Couchie, Toronto sculptor and installations artist from Nipissing First Nation, gives us her thoughts.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
