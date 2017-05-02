Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, May 2
A A
Happy Tuesday!
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 2.
View link »
Scarborough Bluffs Park may get renamed due to confusion leading to danger
Toronto writer and lawyer Jane Fairburn gives us her thoughts on the potential change.
Art exhibit cancelled: Non-Indigenous Toronto artist Amanda PL faces backlash for cultural appropriation
Amanda PL is a non-Indigenous Toronto artist who’s art is heavily influenced by Indigenous art. Aylan Couchie, Toronto sculptor and installations artist from Nipissing First Nation, gives us her thoughts.
That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.