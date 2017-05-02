Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, May 2

Happy Tuesday!

Scarborough Bluffs Park may get renamed due to confusion leading to danger

Toronto writer and lawyer Jane Fairburn gives us her thoughts on the potential change.

Art exhibit cancelled: Non-Indigenous Toronto artist Amanda PL faces backlash for cultural appropriation

Amanda PL is a non-Indigenous Toronto artist who’s art is heavily influenced by Indigenous art. Aylan Couchie, Toronto sculptor and installations artist from Nipissing First Nation, gives us her thoughts.

