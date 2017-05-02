Conditions favourable for development of funnel clouds in Saskatchewan
Environment Canada says conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Saskatoon and others parts of Saskatchewan Tuesday.
According to the federal agency, these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation and normally don’t pose a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance of them turning into weak landspout tornadoes.
If a funnel cloud develops nearby, people are asked to prepare to take shelter.
Weather advisory issued for:
- Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
- Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
- Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
- Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
- Saskatoon
- Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
- Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
- The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
