Conditions favourable for development of funnel clouds in Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Saskatoon and others parts of Saskatchewan Tuesday.

According to the federal agency, these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation and normally don’t pose a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance of them turning into weak landspout tornadoes.

READ MORE: How you can stay safe and save lives this severe weather season

If a funnel cloud develops nearby, people are asked to prepare to take shelter.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Weather advisory issued for:

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach

Saskatoon

Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin