Attempted robber allegedly smashes vehicle window with axe: Regina police

Police in Regina are looking for one suspect after an attempted vehicle robbery on Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 5:15 a.m., a 37-year-old man told officers he had pulled into the parking lot 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East when another man appeared at the driver’s side window.

Police said the victim told them the man started banging on the window and demanded the keys to the vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly smashed the vehicle window with a small black axe and reached inside. The victim then pushed the suspect’s hand away. The suspect then fled on foot.

The male suspect is described as 5’8,” with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.