Skyhawks to perform at Penticton’s Peachfest

Organizers of this year’s Peachfest in Penticton have locked in another aerial display.

They say The Skyhawks, Canada’s military parachute team, will be performing August 9.

“What a great way to kick off the 70th anniversary of Peach Festival. Having this type of a show on opening night is going to be incredible,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall. “It will make for a great opening night with headliner 5440 taking the main stage later that evening.”

The Skyhawks performance will complement another appearance by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. A Canadian Forces CF-18 will also be doing a fly-by at Peachfest.

This year marks the event’s 70th anniversary.