Spring cleanup shuts down portions of Deerfoot Trail overnight

Over the next two nights sections of Deerfoot Trail will be closed to remove gravel and debris left over from winter, the province said Tuesday.

Sections of both northbound and southbound Deerfoot will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and detours will be marked.

According to 511 Alberta, the first closure will be on northbound Deerfoot from Southland Drive to the Peigan Trail S.E. / Barlow Trail S.E. interchange on Tuesday night.

In a release, the Alberta Ministry of Transportation warned maintenance contractor Carmacks will be shutting done sections of the road and to expect dust and loose gravel in the area.

Drivers can find more information on all closures and detours by visiting 511.alberta.ca.