Canada
May 2, 2017 3:45 pm

Construction on Burlington’s Nelson pool expected to be complete by summer

By Reporter  900CHML

Artist rendering of the new outdoor pool at Nelson Park in Burlington.

City of Burlington
It looks like construction on Nelson Park’s new outdoor pool will wrap up just in time for some fun in the sun this summer.

Work on the aging swimming pool got underway in fall of 2016, after enduring what the City of Burlington calls two harsh winters.

In 2015, the pool’s corroded tank was deemed unsafe by a structural engineer, prompting its demolition.

Crews are now putting the finishing touches on the 50-metre, eight-lane pool.

The design also includes a beach-entry leisure pool and a new splash pad.

The opening date will be announced later this spring.

