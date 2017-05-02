Gas leak in downtown Ottawa forces evacuations
A major gas leak in downtown Ottawa forced the evacuation of four buildings on Tuesday afternoon.
The leak began shortly after 1 p.m. and there were reports of a large “bang” followed by the distinct smell of gas in the air on Sparks Street. The leak occurred in the heart of the downtown core, right across from Parliament Hill and only a block or two away from the prime minister’s Langevin offices.
There is a major construction site nearby but as of 2 p.m. it was unclear if work on the site is what caused the leak.
Ottawa emergency services were on scene as of 1:30 p.m. attempting to get the leak under control. Police taped off a two-block radius surrounding the site of the apparent accident.
Metcalfe Street was closed to all traffic from Albert Street to Queen Street, and O’Connor Street was closed from Wellington Street to Albert Street.
A loud whooshing sound could also be heard in the blocks surrounding the leak.
People are being advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.