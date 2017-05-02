Canada
Missing Sarnia man’s body pulled from Detroit River

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Weeks after Sarnia Police appealed to the public for help finding a missing man, authorities in Michigan pulled his body from the Detroit River.

A Sarnia man reported missing in mid-April has been found deceased.

On April 12, the Sarnia Police Service appealed to the public in the search for a missing man who was thought to be in the London area.

On April 28, the Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan contacted the Sarnia Police Service after the body of Karol Frej, 32, was pulled from the Detroit River by the Wayne County Marine Division.

Foul play is not suspected and no other information will be released.

