Missing Sarnia man’s body pulled from Detroit River
A Sarnia man reported missing in mid-April has been found deceased.
On April 12, the Sarnia Police Service appealed to the public in the search for a missing man who was thought to be in the London area.
On April 28, the Wyandotte Police Department in Michigan contacted the Sarnia Police Service after the body of Karol Frej, 32, was pulled from the Detroit River by the Wayne County Marine Division.
Foul play is not suspected and no other information will be released.
