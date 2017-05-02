Alleged Salmon Arm liquor thief caught on camera

Police in Salmon Arm are hoping you might help identify an alleged liquor thief.

The theft happened Thursday, April 6 at the Salmon Arm Liquor Store where a woman was caught on video surveillance taking a bottle of liquor.

“Store video surveillance captured video of the woman putting a bottle of liquor in a large purse she was carrying and then walking out of the store after failing to pay for the liquor,” RCMP Corporal Dan Moskaluk said.

Police have released a photo of the woman, hoping the public may help identify her.

She was wearing a camouflage shirt, brown boots and a green jacket.