Co-owner of south London auto body shop damaged in fire facing arson charges

Two weeks after a blaze tore through a south end auto body shop, London police have laid arson charges against its co-owner.

On Tuesday, police reported that James Shaw, 44, is charged with arson and arson to own property endangering the property of others in connection with the fire.

Fire crews were called to Quality Auto Body & Collision at 4192 Perkins Rd. near White Oak Road and Exeter Road at around 5:18 a.m. on April 18.

No injuries were reported but damage is estimated at $200,000.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.