Co-owner of south London auto body shop damaged in fire facing arson charges

Two weeks after a blaze tore through a south end auto body shop, London police have laid arson charges against its co-owner.
On Tuesday, police reported that James Shaw, 44, is charged with arson and arson to own property endangering the property of others in connection with the fire.
READ MORE: Early morning blaze at south London auto body
Fire crews were called to Quality Auto Body & Collision at 4192 Perkins Rd. near White Oak Road and Exeter Road at around 5:18 a.m. on April 18.
No injuries were reported but damage is estimated at $200,000.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.