Crime
May 2, 2017 1:20 pm
Updated: May 2, 2017 1:27 pm

Co-owner of south London auto body shop damaged in fire facing arson charges

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Fire crews on the scene of a fire at 4192 Perkins Rd. in London, Ont. on April 18, 2017.

AM980 London
A A

Two weeks after a blaze tore through a south end auto body shop, London police have laid arson charges against its co-owner.

On Tuesday, police reported that James Shaw, 44, is charged with arson and arson to own property endangering the property of others in connection with the fire.

READ MORE: Early morning blaze at south London auto body

Fire crews were called to Quality Auto Body & Collision at 4192 Perkins Rd. near White Oak Road and Exeter Road at around 5:18 a.m. on April 18.

No injuries were reported but damage is estimated at $200,000.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact London Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London Police
london police arson
quality auto body
quality auto body & collision
Suspicious Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News