Arcade Fire’s Regine Chassagne, Win Butler to receive Quebec cultural honour

Arcade Fire’s Regine Chassagne and Win Butler are being recognized by Quebec’s government for their roles as cultural ambassadors for the province.

READ MORE: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets cut off when trying to talk politics at NBA All-Star game

The vocalists are among 18 honourees set to receive this year’s Companion of Quebec’s Order of Arts and Letters, a recognition for “outstanding contributions to the diversity and vitality of Quebec culture.”

The event will be held at Montreal’s Phi Centre on May 29.

READ MORE: Arcade Fire lead New Orleans parade to honour David Bowie

Other recipients include Roger Frappier, producer of numerous influential Quebecois films, including “Jesus of Montreal,” “La Grande Séduction” and “The Decline of the American Empire”; and children’s entertainer Kim Yaroshevskaya, who also starred in the CBC drama “Home Fires” in the early 1980s.

Created in 2015, the recognition focuses on artists, writers and other patrons of the arts.

READ MORE: Montreal band Arcade Fire releases anti-Trump music before presidential inauguration

Past honourees include the late musician Leonard Cohen as well as directors Denys Arcand, Denis Villeneuve and Xavier Dolan.