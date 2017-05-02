Plane involved in southern Alberta crash was on test flight after recent repairs

A small plane that crashed into southern Alberta’s Pine Coulee Reservoir Monday evening was on a test flight after recently undergoing repairs.

Nanton RCMP said the Cessna 180 aircraft experienced engine failure and crashed into the reservoir at around 5 p.m.

The pilot attempted to land on the shore but wasn’t able to reach land and crashed into the water, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday morning.

The pilot and one passenger on the plane were not injured. They were able to get to shore safely and call 911 for help from the Parkland Hutterite Colony.

READ MORE: Small plane crashes into southern Alberta’s Pine Coulee Reservoir

The plane was removed from the water and will be examined as part of a joint investigation by the RCMP and Transport Canada.

The Pine Coulee Reservoir is located about 12 kilometres west of Stavely, Alta.