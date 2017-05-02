Man shot by police officer in downtown Winnipeg skywalk

WINNIPEG – A man is in hospital after he was shot by a police officer in the downtown Winnipeg skywalk Monday.

The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. Monday, near the Subway in the skywalk that runs through the Old Canada Poster Tower at 266 Graham Ave. – right beside the police headquarters.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

“It’s not unusual for our members to use the walkway coming to work, or going on break,” Winnipeg police chief Chief Danny Smyth said Monday. “I don’t know why the officer was at the Subway.

Smyth said Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit will be taking over the investigation.