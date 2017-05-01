Crime
May 1, 2017
Updated: May 2, 2017 12:25 pm

Man sentenced for two ‘brutal’ sexual assaults in Winnipeg

Lauren Robb
Winnipeg Law Courts
WINNIPEG – A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for two brutal sex assaults that left a woman and a teenage girl with severe injuries.

Justin Hudson, who is 22, was given consecutive sentences for the separate attacks on strangers he did with a teenaged co-accused on the same night in November 2014.

In the first attack, a 16-year-old girl was robbed, beaten and sexually assaulted.

She ended up in the Assiniboine River, dragged herself out 100 metres away, only to be beaten unconscious with a hammer.

Hours later, Hudson and his co-accused came across a 23-year-old woman and repeatedly beat and sexually assaulted her.

Provincial court judge Tim Killeen said the severity of the attacks warrant a long prison sentence, but he also took into account Hudson’s troubled background that included abuse and neglect as a child.
