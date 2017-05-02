Two Canada-Wide Warrants Issued For Winnipeg Man

WINNIPEG – Police want you to be on the lookout for Christopher Brass, wanted nationwide for numerous violent offences.

The 34-year-old is believed to have fired a gun on a number of occasions, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Brass is also listed on Winnipeg’s most wanted list, where some more information is available about why he is wanted. Police say on March 20, Brass and several others bound a victim at gunpoint and stole a lot of the victim’s stuff.

The victim was then taken to another location where he was told he was going to be shot.

Brass tried to use a taxi to transport the victim to another spot, but the cab driver called police and the suspects took off.

Police say if you see Brass, do not approach him. Instead, call police right away or Crime Stoppers.