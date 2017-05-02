Weaver makes pit-stop in Kelowna

As British Columbians get set to go to the polls, the BC Green Party is making a campaign push in the Okanagan. Partry Leader Andrew Weaver making a stop in Kelowna to talk about many things, including how his party will cool the red-hot housing market. They’re also planning to limit who can buy agriculture land and how the province’s marijuana industry needs to be protected. Kelly Hayes reports.
