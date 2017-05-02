Calgary fire department
May 2, 2017 12:19 pm
Updated: May 2, 2017 12:20 pm

Snake on a stove: Calgary firefighters remove reptile from downtown apartment

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary downtown skyline January 2016.

Loren Andreae / Global News
The Calgary Fire Department said a three-foot long snake was removed from a downtown apartment on Tuesday.

Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Bonderud said the fire department received a call from a resident living in the area of Macleod Trail and 10 Avenue S.E. who found a snake on top of their stove.

According to Bonderud, Calgary Community Standards (formerly Animal and Bylaw Services) wouldn’t take the snake. Firefighters instead transported it to a local vet clinic.

Bonderud said it’s unknown where the snake came from – or what type of species it is.

