4 new schools in Manitoba could be built with public-private model

WINNIPEG — The province is taking taking steps to use a public-private partnership to build four new schools in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced a request for proposals to build four schools using this funding model, which will cost more than $100 million.

“The P3 model has proved to be very successful across Canada and in Saskatchewan in particular for such projects,” Pallister said. “We have studied these approaches carefully and believe a similar innovative procurement delivery model could mean cost savings and better value for Manitobans.”

The public-private schools would be:

Kindergarten to Grade 5 French immersion school in the Seven Oaks School Division, with a capacity of 450 students.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in the Waterford Green subdivision, with a capacity of 600 students.

Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in southeast Brandon, with a capacity of 450 students.

Grade 9 to Grade 12 in Pembina Trails and Waverley West, with a capacity of 1,000 students.

“The schools will be owned by their respective school boards and will deliver education in the same manner as other schools,” Pallister said. “They will be designed to accommodate a child care centre with 20 infant spaces and 54 preschool spaces.”

A request for proposal was issued to the Public Schools Finance Board, who will determine if the project is suitable for the public-private method.

The deadline for submissions is June 15, with a goal to break ground for all four projects during the 2019 constructions season.