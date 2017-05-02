2 men surrender to Toronto police after parking officer threatened, spit on

Toronto police have charged two men after a parking enforcement officer was reportedly threatened and assaulted in the city’s Junction neighbourhood mid-April.

The officer was enforcing municipal bylaws on foot on Mavety Street, south of Dundas Street West on April 18.

Police say around 6 p.m. two men pulled up beside him in a vehicle and began yelling profanities.

It’s alleged the driver leaned out of the vehicle and threatened the male officer, while the second man got out and allegedly spit on him.

Toronto police say both men fled the area but have since surrendered to police.

0502 10:44 Invst. Into Threatening & Asslt Of Parking Enf Officer, …l., Facing Chgs https://t.co/1eJfG6AZgc — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 2, 2017

Tiago Arezes-Reis, 19, of Toronto, was charged with a threat offence on Wednesday. On Thursday, Lucas Arezes-Reis, 22, of Toronto was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on May 15.