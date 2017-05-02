Quebec Crown asks for investigation into allegations 2 Liberals MNAs blocked criminal probe

Quebec’s Crown Prosecutor’s Office has asked Public Security Ministry Martin Coiteux to look into allegations made by police union president Yves Francoeur that two Liberal MNAs had blocked a criminal investigation.

READ MORE: 2 Quebec Liberal MNAs obstructed criminal investigation: Montreal police union president

Francoeur alleges the Liberal Party interfered with police work to influence an investigation against the two MNAs in the party, one of whom is still in office.

He made the bombshell accusations during a radio interview last week with Paul Arcand.

READ MORE: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Marc Bibeau investigated by UPAC: report

Francoeur told 98.5 FM the two politicians were allegedly linked to the Mafia and police had wiretap evidence.

"Yesterday Francoeur had no credibility, today he has so much a criminal investigation is being called" @JFLisee says pic.twitter.com/upr2nLwAvv — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) May 2, 2017

He said he doesn’t know why the two were never charged, adding that the case against them was solid.

READ MORE: Former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau arrested in anti-corruption sweep

He also went on to say that recent media leaks of investigations into former Quebec premier Jean Charest were the result of police officers being frustrated with the obstruction.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec Liberal MNAs blocked investigation: police union president

The Crown Prosecutor’s Office admits Francoeur’s allegations are serious, but questions why he has yet to meet with the province’s anti-corruption squad.

READ MORE: Charbonneau whistleblower alleges UPAC didn’t investigate Quebec Liberals

He was apparently supposed to meet with both prosecutors and UPAC but has yet to do so in the last five days.

— with files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press.