3rd person wanted in Calgary operation focusing on stolen vehicles: police

Calgary police are searching for a third person wanted in connection to a two-week operation earlier this year that aimed to reduce vehicle thefts.

Launched in January, Operation Incessant focused on areas in Calgary which police said had a high number of stolen vehicles reported.

In March, police released photos of two people wanted in connection with the operation, 27-year-old Ian Edward Morris and 21-year-old Sage Bryanna Bartman. Since then, police said a warrant has been issued for a third person.

Anastassios Tasso Siokas, 49, of Calgary, is wanted on several charges including driving while disqualified, possession of a stolen credit card and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police describe Siokas as being 5’10” tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and partially gray hair.

Warrants for Morris and Bartman remain in place.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.