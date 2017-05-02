Scouts Canada’s ‘Good Turn Week’ has Canadians paying it forward

From St. John’s to Vancouver scouts from across the country are demonstrating acts of kindness during Good Turn Week.

The Scouts Canada initiative calls on all Canadians to perform good deeds in their communities.

Kaitlyn Patterson, the Youth Council Commissioner of Quebec joined Global’s Laura Casella to encourage all Canadians to participate in the movement.

READ MORE: Montreal mother gives away 2 Ariana Grande concert tickets in random act of kindness

Patterson enrolled with Scouts Canada because of its diverse population, its inclusiveness and that its open to both males and females.

Coincidentally, she started with Scouts Canada eight years ago, the same time that Good Turn Week launched.

“We encourage Canadians to do a good turn daily,” said Patterson,

“It encourages them to make a difference in their community, it fosters a sense of belonging and friendship.”

Acts of kindness can range from opening doors for others to donating old clothes and toys to the less fortunate.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan gives free car to single mom in Leduc, Alta.: ‘He kind of saved us’

Patterson encourages others to perform any act of kindness that can make somebody’s day.

“We seek to help the community and that Scouts Canada has a prominent eye,” said Patterson,

“We want the youth in organization have a strong sense of belonging and ownership where they’re from.”

Scouts Canada launched Good Turn week on April 29th and it will be running until May 7th.

WATCH VIDEO: #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble: How you can join

While there are no official Scouts Canada event organized for Montreal, Patterson encouraged viewers to participate in Global News’ #GreaterMontrealDay happening on May 11.