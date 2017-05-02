Shelley Carroll appointed Ontario Liberal candidate for Don Valley North riding

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has appointed long-time Toronto city councillor Shelley Carroll as the Liberal party’s candidate in the new riding of Don Valley North.

Carroll, who is scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday afternoon, announced her intention to run for the seat last October.

Carroll has been representing Ward 33 Don Valley East since 2003.

READ MORE: Toronto councillor Shelley Carroll to seek provincial Liberal nomination in Don Valley North

She was a Toronto District School Board trustee prior and also served as the city’s budget chief under former Toronto mayor David Miller.

Carroll currently sits as a board member for the Toronto Transit Commission and the Toronto Police Services Board.

Don Valley North is one of 15 new ridings up for grabs in the 2018 provincial election.

The nomination races are expected to be finalized by mid-2017.