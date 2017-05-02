Fog advisory issued in parts of central Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issued an advisory in Saskatoon and parts of central Saskatchewan as near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Patchy dense fog continues to expand Monday morning with visibility less than 400 metres at times.

The fog is expected to lift by mid-morning as temperatures gradually warm and winds pick up slightly.

The federal agency is asking motorists to be cautious as travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

Fog advisory issued for: