May 2, 2017 9:08 am
Updated: May 2, 2017 9:35 am

Fog advisory issued in parts of central Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory in parts of central Saskatchewan on Monday.

Carly Robinson / SkyTracker Weather
Environment Canada issued an advisory in Saskatoon and parts of central Saskatchewan as near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Patchy dense fog continues to expand Monday morning with visibility less than 400 metres at times.

The fog is expected to lift by mid-morning as temperatures gradually warm and winds pick up slightly.

The federal agency is asking motorists to be cautious as travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Fog advisory issued for:

  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
  • Saskatoon
  • Regina
  • Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
  • Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Global News