RCMP investigating threats and online harassment towards Maple Ridge mayor

The City of Maple Ridge says RCMP officers are now investigating threats and online harassment towards its mayor.

Nicole Reed has stopped making public appearances after a credible personal threat was made to her safety.

Reed missed the last two council meetings and had a police escort to one of the meetings in April.

RCMP say no charges have been laid as of yet.

Councillors say Reed has previously faced criticism over her stance on advocating for homeless shelters in the city.

A statement from the City of Maple Ridge says Reed hopes to get back to her duties soon and that is has been a very difficult time for the mayor and her family.

