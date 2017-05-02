Calgary police investigate home invasion in Copperfield

Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in the community of Copperfield on Tuesday.
It happened in the 100 block of Copperstone Grove S.E. at around 1:30 a.m.
Police said a man with a gun forced his way into the home. Four people were inside at the time.
Investigators said it’s not known if the incident was targeted or if the suspect and the victims were known to each other.
