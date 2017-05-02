Tony nominations 2017: Without ‘Hamilton,’ other musicals shine

If last year’s Tony Award nomination announcement was pretty simple, this year’s is much, much messier.

The question around this time in 2016 was just how many Tony nods the megahit Hamilton would earn. This season there’s a glut of 13 musicals all vying for four best new musical slots (or five if voting is close).

The long-term fate of many shows now on Broadway often rests on how many nominations — and later wins — they can accumulate. Actors Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski announced the candidates Tuesday from 37 eligible shows.

The biggest crown is the best new musical trophy and most observers expect Dear Evan Hansen — a critical and box office hit — to easily claim a nomination. Others in contention to land a coveted spot include A Bronx Tale, Come From Away, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Bandstand, War Paint and Groundhog Day.

Likely best play nominees are Sweat, Oslo, Indecent, A Doll’s House, Part 2 and Heisenberg. The best musical revival candidates are Hello, Dolly! — easily the leading candidate in the category thanks to star Bette Midler — as well as Falsettos, Sunset Boulevard, Miss Saigon and Cats.

Ben Platt, the star of Dear Evan Hansen, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the recent Oscar winners for City of Stars from the movie La La Land, is a shoo-in for a nomination for best actor in a musical.

He might be joined by Groundhog Day star Andy Karl, who is bravely nursing a torn ACL onstage, David Hyde Pierce from Hello, Dolly! Christian Borle from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corey Cott of Bandstand and Josh Groban from Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. (One likely candidate — Jake Gyllenhaal, in a nifty revival of Sunday in the Park With George — isn’t competing since producers of the show chose not to enter it for consideration.)

Midler, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole from War Paint, Phillipa Soo from Amelie, Laura Osnes from Bandstand and Denee Benton of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 are all good bets to be contenders for best actress in a musical. (Glenn Close is out of eligibility having won for her role in Sunset Boulevard in a previous year.)

This year, there are 24 competitive Tony categories. Winners will be determined by some 850 industry insiders. Kevin Spacey will host the awards show June 11 from Radio City Music Hall.

See the complete list of nominees below:

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2, Author: Lucas Hnath

Indecent, Author: Paula Vogel

Oslo, Author: J.T. Rogers

Sweat, Author: Lynn Nottage



Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s Jitney

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best Book of a Musical

Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Groundhog Day The Musical, Danny Rubin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Come From Away, Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Dear Evan Hansen, Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Groundhog Day The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy



Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, Arthur Miller’s The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson’s Jitney



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Lucas Steele, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia



Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, August Wilson’s Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!



Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2



Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen



Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent



Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!



Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812



Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812