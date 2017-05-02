Nova Scotia campaign continues as leaders plan stops throughout Halifax

Nova Scotia’s political leaders will fan out across the Halifax area today, visiting breweries and an audio visual company as they campaign ahead of the election on May 30.

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil is expected to start the day with an announcement at the exhibit and display company, Beaumont and Co., in Dartmouth.

He is also visiting Dartmouth and Cole Harbour areas with various Liberal candidates, including tours at two brewing companies.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie is making an announcement at the audio visual company Advanced Systems in Halifax, before heading to Amherst to campaign with candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill will make a policy announcement at a Dartmouth church, a day after pledging $120 million over four years to build new primary care clinics and hire more doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.

Baillie and McNeil both promised millions for highways and rural roads Monday, with the Tories focusing on infrastructure improvements to the Victoria General Hospital and expanded high-speed Internet.