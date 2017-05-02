The Morning Show – Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017

Didn’t catch AM640’s The Morning Show in time? Here’s what you missed on the show today:

‘Stolen valour’: Sajjan faces calls to resign in wake of Afghanistan battle claim.

James Bezan, Conservative MP and Defence Critic, joined The Morning Show for comment on calls for Sajjan’s resignation.

City to consider renaming Scarborough Bluffs Park after confusion leads to slew of rescues.

Brian Buck-In, Toronto Hydro spokesperson, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Patrick Brown says he’ll ‘be a partner the mayor can depend on’.

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, joins The Morning Show to discuss Patrick Brown’s comments and other Toronto-related issues.

1st Anniversary of Fort Mac Fire is This Week.

Tristin Hopper, National Post Reporter, joined The Morning Show to share his story of being on the scene during the evacuation of Fort Mac last year.

Black Lives Matter Toronto wants police officers out of GTA schools.

Mike McCormack, President of the Toronto Police Association, comments on BLM’s demands.

