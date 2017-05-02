Calgary firefighters battle 2 fires that broke out at the same time

Calgary firefighters were kept busy on Monday evening battling two fires that broke out at the same time.

The first fire, in the community of Montgomery, started in the 4500 block of Bowness Road N.W. at around 10 p.m.

Initially, fire crews were told there may be occupants still inside the burning home. However, when they arrived, crews found the residents had been able to get out safely.

Workers from ATCO and Enmax were able to shut down gas and power to the bungalow and firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said in a news release that the house suffered “significant structural damage” and cannot yet be reoccupied.

Minutes after the fire in Montgomery was reported, crews were called to a second blaze in the community of Forest Lawn.

The fire in the 2400 block of 50 Street S.E. started at around 10:15 p.m., sending plumes of large smoke into the sky.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the rear bay of a commercial strip mall.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

Both fires remain under investigation.