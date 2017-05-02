Crime
May 2, 2017 7:55 am

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

By Web Producer  Global News
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Simmons Boulevard and Pluto Drive.

Peel Regional Police said one person is in custody.

The area is currently closed for the police investigation.

