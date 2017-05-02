Police find man alive with his hands nailed to a tree

Police in Albuquerque say a man has been found alive with his hands nailed to a tree in a forest.

They say officers received a call around 8:30 a.m. Monday about an injured man on the east bank of the Rio Grande.

Police say they found a man standing in front of a tree with his hands next to his shoulders and each of his hands had one nail through it.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the nails were about three inches long and the man wasn’t bleeding when officers found him.

Police removed the man from the tree and took him to a hospital.

His name hasn’t been released.