Commentary: Maybe Trump, Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman can the solve world’s problems?

The world seems to be heading for more conflict than it has seen in the last several decades.

Over and above the usual concerns of the day (terrorism and the spewing of hate), we are living in a strange time in which popular talk says it’s time to batten down the hatches and burn every bridge we have spent a lifetime building.

We are building walls instead of tearing them down.

The reality TV show that has become the U.S presidency is adding to a world of instability. That may advance the deal temporarily, but at what cost to the world’s psyche?

Always looking for something to distract from his own self-inflicted problems, The Donald never steps away from another ego trying to do the same.

The latest example is North Korea and the flexing of their military muscle, which is largely to keep their own people in line, creating the illusion the rest of the world is out to get them.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump are waging a war of words for all the world to witness.

Cards are being played close to the chest and the stakes are high, while the rest of us wait for one of them to blink.

But then The Donald spins 180 degrees, and signals a willingness to meet with the young leader, while we all wait for the next episode to drop.

So don’t be surprised if this Korean conflict ends with a round of golf, some cocktails, followed by a good rub down at the Winter White House (Mar-a-Lago in Florida).

Then maybe Dennis Rodman could stop by with some basketballs and his tops to shoot a few hoops.

Who knew that solving the world problems could be so easy?