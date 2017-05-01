Calgary man who stabbed friend Joshua Hogarth to death in 2012 to be released from prison

A Calgary man convicted of killing one of his friends will be released from prison this week.

According to the Parole Board of Canada, Byron Blanchard‘s release is mandated by law because he’s served two-thirds of his sentence.

Blanchard stabbed Joshua Hogarth to death in August 2012. Hogarth was left to die in a flower bed just steps away from his home.

Blanchard was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Last summer, Blanchard was denied day parole.

In documents obtained by Global News, the Parole Board of Canada says Blanchard’s behaviour during his sentence has been “problematic,” including an assault on another inmate last month.

“In your written submission to the Board you write that while your actions cannot be justified, you were provoked,” the decision read.

The documents allude to how Blanchard, 25, has completed a number of correction programs with positive reports and assessed gains.

“However, it is concerning that you have not consistently used the skills you learned to manage your risk factors, and you have reportedly shown increasing impulsivity and aggression as your statutory release approaches.”

The Parole Board of Canada said Blanchard also provided a written submission ahead of his potential release.

“In a written submission you claim to feel remorse, shame and guilt for your offence, and you report you have no need or want to put the victim’s family through any more pain or trauma than you already have,” the decision read.

However, the victim’s family has expressed concern Blanchard has threatened them–that is also noted by the board.

Blanchard’s sentence officially ends in October 2018, and if he doesn’t follow rules of his parole he will be returned to custody.

