Driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash north of Edmonton

Morinville RCMP are investigating a head-on collision north of Edmonton.

At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash on Highway 28 at Township Road 552, about 25 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Police believe a car was heading south on Highway 28 when the driver tried to pass another vehicle, colliding head-on with a northbound van. The car also collided with a northbound truck, according to RCMP.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.