Crown Council is asking witnesses ID’s be protected during Jonathan Bacon murder trial

Crown Council is asking the court to protect the identities of six witnesses scheduled to testify in the trial of three men charged with the Delta Grand Hotel shooting in Kelowna that killed gangster Jonathan Bacon.

Jujhar Singh Khun-Kuhn, Michael Jones and Jason McBride are scheduled for trial on May 15.

Each face a first-degree murder charge and a number of attempted murder and other charges.

Bacon was the leader of the Red Scorpions gang.

The 30-year-old was shot to death outside of the hotel on Aug. 14, 2011.

He was the oldest of three brothers from the Lower Mainland who were embroiled in a gang war.

The shooting also wounded four other people including a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, a member of the Independent soldiers gang, and two women.

The hearing for the publication ban on identifying witnesses is scheduled for May 9 in Kelowna court.