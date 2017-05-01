Crystal meth found during traffic stop in Nipawin, Sask.

A traffic stop in Nipawin, Sask. last Thursday ended with two people charged with drug trafficking.

Nipawin RCMP stopped a vehicle around 11:18 p.m. CT. Police said approximately 131.5 grams of crystal meth was found in the vehicle.

The two Nipawin residents who were in the vehicle were arrested.

Alexandra Wehner, 26, and Tyler Waldner, 23, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

They made their first court appearance in Nipawin Monday morning.