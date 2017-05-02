Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Here comes the sun! An upper ridge will bring fine weather to the Southern Interior today.

Temperatures will be near or slightly above seasonal. An incoming weather system will bring in high cloud tomorrow, but most areas in the Southern Interior will stay dry.

Thursday will be brighter with sunny conditions once again with daytime high temperatures near or above seasonal.

Today’s daytime high range: 14 to 20C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla